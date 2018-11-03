Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

City-County Building's Christmas tree in Pittsburgh sure sign holiday season is nearly upon us

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, 1:33 p.m.
City of Pittsburgh employees erect a 55-foot blue spruce tree in the portico of the City-County Building in Downtown, Pittsburgh, on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. The tree was donated by a homeowner in the city’s Polish Hill neighborhood.
Tony LaRussa | Tribune-Review
City of Pittsburgh employees erect a 55-foot blue spruce tree in the portico of the City-County Building in Downtown, Pittsburgh, on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. The tree was donated by a homeowner in the city’s Polish Hill neighborhood.
Mike Petrusky, right, and John Minard of the City of Pittsburgh’s forestry department prepare to hoist the large holiday wreaths that will adorn the portico of the City-County building in Downtown, Pittsburgh on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.
Tony LaRussa | Tribune-Review
Mike Petrusky, right, and John Minard of the City of Pittsburgh’s forestry department prepare to hoist the large holiday wreaths that will adorn the portico of the City-County building in Downtown, Pittsburgh on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.

Pittsburgh started gearing up to celebrate the Christmas season by erecting a 55-foot blue spruce tree in the portico of the City-County building along Grant Street in Downtown on Saturday.

The tree was donated by the owner of a home in the city’s Polish Hill neighborhood. It will have the bare spots filled in with branches from another tree before being adorned with holiday decorations, according to Lisa Ceoffe of the city’s forestry department.

Two large wreaths with giant red bows also will be hoisted to the top of the arches leading to the building’s front portico to help visitors get into the holiday spirit.

City officials said one lane of Grant Street will be closed between Fourth Avenue to Forbes Avenue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and on Sunday while the tree is being erected.

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership ’s 58th annual Light Up Night will be held on Friday, Nov. 16.

The event will feature live musical performances, a laser show, fireworks and other activities throughout Downtown.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

click me