Duquesne police seize 15 pounds of pot, $18K cash while searching former youth football coach's home

A former youth football coach in the city of Duquesne who was busted in July on drug charges has been charged with possessing 15 pounds of suspected marijuana, authorities announced.

Isaiah Dawson, 35, was arrested on Friday after a search warrant was executed at his home along Mifflin Street, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV.

Investigators said they were familiar with the home because the resident had been arrested several times in the past for drug law violations, according to police department posting on social media.

Police said “several pounds” of marijuana and “a few thousand dollars in cash” were seized when Dawson was stopped for a traffic violation in July. Material to package drugs for distribution also was seized when investigators searched Dawson’s home.

Following his arrest in July, Dawson told police that he was a former youth football coach.

Duquesne police said they began receiving tips from residents that Dawson continued to distributing drugs while he was out on bond after his arrest in July.

In addition to the marijuana, police on Friday confiscated $18,000 in cash and a small quantity of suspected crystal methamphetamine. Dawson’s vehicle also was seized.

“While we can appreciate the debate of legalizing marijuana, as it stands now, marijuana is illegal,” police said in the social media posting.

Dawson was charged with possession with the intent to deliver drugs and resisting arrest, according to court records.

Dawson was in the Allegheny County Jail after a judge denied him bail during a preliminary arraignment Saturday . He faces a preliminary hearing on Nov. 13 before District Judge Scott H. Schricker.

