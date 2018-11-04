Small fire forces evacuation of residents from Plum senior citizen apartment building along Repp Road

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Multiple fire departments responded to a stove top fire in a senior citizens apartment building in Plum shortly before noon on Sunday, according to authorities.

Residents of the four-story building along the 600 block of Repp Road were evacuated as smoke filled the building.

Authorities say the fire is believed to have started in an apartment on the fourth floor and was extinguished by the building’s sprinkler system, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV.

No one was injured in the blaze, according to Allegheny County Chief Fire Marshal Matt Brown. He said the fire was accidental, and limited and contained by an automatic fire sprinkler system.

The American Red Cross was summoned to the scene to provide assistance to residents who may have been displaced as a result of the fire.

A web page for the building where the fire was reported lists it as the Retirement Residence of Plum, which is open to people 55 and older who meet certain income requirements.

