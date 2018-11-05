Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Trib Total Media names chief revenue officer

Tribune-Review | Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, 4:00 p.m.
Matt Miller
Submitted
Matt Miller

Updated 15 hours ago

Matt Miller has been named chief revenue officer of Trib Total Media.

The announcement was made Monday by Trib Total Media President and CEO Jennifer Bertetto.

“We are excited to have Matt fill one of the top positions at our company,” Bertetto said.

Miller, 45, has extensive experience in the advertising/promotion business.

He spent 21 years at the Observer Publishing Co. in Washington, Pa. He started there as a college intern and rose to vice president and chief revenue officer. In that capacity, he focused on revenue growth through speed, efficiency, innovation and execution. He oversaw advertising, marketing, circulation and all things revenue.

At the Trib, he will fulfill a similar role.

“We’re confident Matt’s energy and experience will be a good fit as Trib Total Media continues to provide cutting-edge products to advertisers and readers,” Bertetto said.

Miller said, “Trib Total Media is a company I have admired for many years. They have an amazing leadership team that has uniquely positioned the company for success in the Pittsburgh region. I believe strongly that they have an evolving and diverse business model in place that makes sense now and into the future.”

Miller left Observer Publishing after it was sold in September.

A graduate of Robert Morris University, Miller resides in Washington with his wife, Renee, and children, Liam and Locklyn.

