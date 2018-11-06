Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Election HQ: What you need for Election Day in Western Pennsylvania
Allegheny

Man found shot to death inside car early this morning in Penn Hills

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, 5:24 a.m.
Emergency vehicles are lined up along Alcoma Drive in Penn Hills near a silver car in which a 21-year-old man was found shot to death shortly after 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018.
MIKE HOLDEN | WPXI-TV
Investigators are seeking information from the public about an fatal shooting early this morning in Penn Hills.

A Penn Hills police officer patrolling near Alcoma Drive at around 1 a.m. on Tuesday heard multiple gunshots, according to Allegheny County police.

At the same time, residents along Alcoma called 911 to report hearing gunshots.

Officers who responded to the scene found a 21-year-old man inside his vehicle dead from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner.

Investigators said the victim was from Penn Hills but did not live on Alcoma Drive.

Anyone in the area who saw or heard something is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-255-8477.

Callers can remain anonymous. County police also can be contacted through social media.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

