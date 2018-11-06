Charles Morris Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Squirrel Hill to raise money for Tree of Life
Updated 23 hours ago
Employees at the Charles Morris Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Squirrel Hill show their support by wearing ‘Stronger than Hate’ T-shirts on Nov. 5. Proceeds from the shirt sales benefit the nearby Tree of Life Synagogue where 11 members were tragically killed on Oct. 27.
Charles Morris is run by the Jewish Association on Aging and some of the employees knew the victims and their families. This was a way to unite and a chance to begin healing from such an unbelievably sad week in Pittsburgh.
To help raise money for the Tree of Life, the center is hosting a bake sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 8 in the Wintergarden, 200 JHF Drive in Squirrel Hill. Donations of baked goods, supplies or charitable contributions are welcome. The sale will benefit those affected by the tragedy at Tree of Life.
Details: 412-420-4000 Ext. 3293 (until 4:30 p.m. Nov. 6 and from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 7)