'Made in Pittsburgh' symposium will hear local companies' success stories

Representatives from three Pittsburgh businesses will discuss their formulas for success at a Nov. 17 symposium in Monroeville.

Officials from Sarris Candies, PPG Industries and Westinghouse will show how they were “Made in Pittsburgh” at a symposium of the same name, presented by the Spectroscopy Society of Pittsburgh and the Society for Analytical Chemists of Pittsburgh.

The symposium will be from 9 a.m. to noon at Church of the Brethren, 481 Center Road, Monroeville. Lunch will follow at Fortune Star Buffet at the Miracle Mile shopping center on Route 22.

The cost is $10 and includes parking, refreshments and lunch.

Registration is due by Nov. 12. Checks can be made payable to SACP, ATTN: Continuing Education, SACP, 300 Penn Center Blvd., Ste. 332, Pittsburgh, PA 15235, along with information indicating name, professional affiliation, email and phone contact and whether you will stay for the lunch. On-site registration will begin at 8:30 a.m.

