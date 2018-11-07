Police seek info from public about double shooting in Homewood North Tuesday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Investigators are seeking information from the public in connection with a double shooting in the city’s Homewood North neighborhood Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred in the 7200 block of Mt. Vernon Street, according to a city police spokeswoman.

At about 8:20 p.m., two men suffering from gunshot wounds entered UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh in Lawrenceville where they were reported to be in stable condition.

Officers from the Zone 5 station who responded to a 911 call for shots fired at a home Mt. Vernon Street learned that the gunshot victims were taken to to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 412-323-7200

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer.