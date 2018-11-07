Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Get creative at puppetmaking workshops for Highmark's First Night Pittsburgh Parade

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, 1:39 p.m.
Workshops are being held throughout the city to make puppets for this year’s Highmark First Night Pittsburgh event on Dec. 31.
Jason Cohn
Participants in a First Night workshop collaborate to make the toppers to dress up Pittsburgh’s pedicabs on New Year’s Eve. Workshops are being held throughout the city to make puppets for this year’s event on Dec. 31.
Cheryl Capezzuti
Renee Rosensteel

Updated 21 hours ago

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust will host five giant puppet-making workshops in preparation for the 25th anniversary of Highmark First Night Pittsburgh on Dec. 31.

Throughout November and December at locations around the city, aspiring artists and puppeteers of all ages will have the opportunity to design, build and papier-mache these magical moving creatures.

Puppets made at the workshop will be created based on the theme “Black and Gold Turns Silver,” in honor of the 25th anniversary, or “Silver Jubilee,” of the event.

Artist, educator and puppetmaker Cheryl Capezzuti, who owns Studio Capezzuti and is the creative director of the celebration’s signature parade, will lead their creation. She has been involved in the parade the past 20 years.

“I see the parade as a people-powered community artwork that wouldn’t be complete without art made by the community,” Capezzuti says. “Coming to a workshop is the best way to get involved with the creative process of the parade, so if you like to make things, we love having you there.”

Participants can also sign up to carry the puppets in the New Year’s Eve parade. There will also be giant puppet dance clubs in the parade.

Here is the list of workshops:

• Nov. 30, 6-9 p.m.: Emmanuel Christian Church, Brighton Heights

• Dec. 8, 9 a.m.-noon, Falk School Lab, Oakland

• Dec. 9, 1-4 p.m., Thelma Lovett YMCA, Pittsburgh Uptown

• Dec. 15, 10 a.m.-noon, Father Ryan Arts Center, McKees Rocks

• Dec. 15, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Braddock Carnegie Library, Braddock

The workshops are free, but advance registration is recommended.

Details: 412-471-6079 or trustarts.org

