Another children's fund ballot initiative unlikely as supporters continue fight for funds

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Supporters of Tuesday’s failed ballot referendum seeking a tax increase for children’s programming will continue seeking money for preschool and after-school initiatives and meals for underprivileged children, one of the organizers said Friday.

Patrick Dowd, executive director of the advocacy group Allies for Children, said supporters are disappointed but not discouraged by the election results.

“Nearly a quarter million people voted for a small increment of taxation and dedicating it to children,” Dowd said. “We’re encouraged by that, and while we may not have gotten the right answer, we believe there is a wide consensus that having these programs is really important.”

The initiative failed by 17,370 votes with 265,366 people voting against and 247,996 voting in favor of the proposal, according to unofficial election results. It gained wide support in Pittsburgh and urban areas of the county but fell short in outlying areas.

Dowd noted the referendum would have passed had organizers been successful in persuading 8,686 people — one more than half of 17,370 no votes — to support it.

“That’s pretty close,” he said. “This was so close that a few votes everywhere would have made the difference.”

Dowd said organizers, who met Friday, would seek other sources of money for the programming, but another ballot referendum is unlikely.

“We’re more likely to try to find other options, but I’m not sure they exist,” he said. “We’re going back to the drawing boards and see what we can figure out.”

The ballot referendum sought an amendment to the Allegheny County Home Rule Charter that would have created the Allegheny County Children’s Fund and levied a 0.25-mill tax increase on all properties in the county.

The tax hike would have totaled $25 for each $100,000 of a property’s assessed value and generated an estimated $18 million annually for preschool and after-school programming and meals.

Dowd said the tax increase was one of the main reasons voters rejected the referendum.

“There was a tax argument, but our polling showed that while it was a strong argument, it wasn’t the only one,” he said. “There was some other opposition that clearly caught us by surprise. That’s all I’ll say about that.”

Several Pittsburgh Public School Board members and community groups that work with providers of children’s programming opposed the initiative, calling it a “slush fund” and questioning its necessity.

Dowd vowed the organizers have pledged to continue advocating for the fund.

”Its too important to let it go,” he said. “These kids need these services.”

In addition to Allies for Children, members of the fund’s steering committee included Allegheny Partners for Out-of-School Time, Human Services Center Corp., The Mentoring Partnership, Pressley Ridge, PUMP, Trying Together, United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania, YWCA of Greater Pittsburgh and Higher Achievement.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bob at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter @bobbauder.