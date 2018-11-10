Alleged speeding incident latest in string of police calls involving Steelers' Antonio Brown

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Antonio Brown’s alleged reckless driving incident this week in suburban Pittsburgh was the latest in a recent string of police calls involving the Steelers All-Pro receiver, records show.

Ross police cited Brown for driving his black Porsche more than 100 mph on McKnight Road on Thursday morning, but none of the other incidents since this spring resulted in criminal charges against Brown or anyone else.

Brown, 30, called Northern Regional police April 17 to report that someone had stolen a safe from his Pine home. He told police it contained more than $2 million worth of jewelry, passports, a 9mm handgun and $50,000, a police report shows.

“That’s still an open case, and the investigation is ongoing,” Northern Regional police Chief Bob Amann told the Tribune-Review.

In late May, a Pine neighbor accused Brown and another person of illegally riding ATVs on their street and a private lawn, according to a police report.

Investigators found a Snapchat video showing Brown riding an ATV on William Flynn Highway in nearby Richland, the report said.

“Brown was strongly advised that not only is it illegal, but it is a safety hazard,” the responding officer wrote in the incident report.

Brown declined multiple requests for comment through his attorney.

The reported safe heist in Pine attracted no publicity, but a pair of alleged incidents in Florida the next week, including another alleged burglary, did.

On April 23, Brown called police in Sunny Isles Beach, Fla., to report that someone had taken a handgun and tote bag containing $80,000 from a closet in his $35,000-a-month apartment, records show.

The next day, police responded to calls about furniture being hurled from the apartment’s 14th-floor balcony.

A day after that, Brown called Sunny Isles police to report that someone had stolen his Rolls Royce. When the police officer who went to Brown’s apartment to take a report said hello, Brown replied, “I found the car,” and then abruptly closed the door.

The two lawsuits filed in October in connection with the alleged furniture-throwing incident accused Brown of nearly striking a 22-month-old boy and his grandfather by throwing an ottoman, two vases and other furniture in a fit of rage over the alleged theft, according to a police report and lawsuits filed by the toddler’s family and the apartment building’s landlord.

The landlord moved to evict Brown and filed suit for damages to the furniture and apartment, estimated at $100,000.

Brown issued a statement dismissing claims in both Florida lawsuits as false. In court documents, Brown denied throwing any objects that night, insisting that “the acts were committed by another individual who was also present at the time of the incident.”

Darren Heitner, the attorney representing Brown in the Florida lawsuits, declined to comment.

Northern Regional police who responded to the reported Pine safe robbery found no sign of forced entry, and Brown told them only the safe and its contents appeared to be missing, according to a police report.

Investigators spoke initially with Brown and four Florida men police described as Brown’s “entourage,” including his personal barber, chef, trainer and assistant, the report said.

Brown told police he suspected a different personal assistant of stealing the safe. That man had access to the house key and was supposed to be watching over the house while Brown was away, Brown told police.

When contacted by police, the assistant denied taking the safe and told police that several people had regular access to Brown’s house, including women with whom Brown had children, at least one man Brown previously gave access to the safe and its code, “car people” and exotic fish tank caretakers who were “always in and out.”

Brown’s five-year, $72.7 million contract with the Steelers makes him one of the NFL’s highest-paid players. He’s also one of its brightest stars — after catching six passes for 96 yards and a touchdown in the Steelers win Thursday night, Brown is on pace for his sixth consecutive season with at least 100 receptions. He already holds an NFL record for catching at least 100 passes five seasons in a row.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Natasha at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.