Pitt changes Victory Lights at Cathedral of Learning to protect birds

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The University of Pittsburgh and the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania worked out an arrangement to change the lighting used for special occasions to decrease the number of potential fatal bird crashes into the iconic Cathedral of Learning in Oakland.

Tall buildings, especially ones with certain kinds of lights, draw in birds that crash into the structures, usually at night when they are migrating, sometimes causing large die-offs.

But research and new technology has allowed experts to not only better pinpoint the problem but come up with innovative, and sometimes simple, solutions to prevent the needless fatal avian accidents.

A little activism doesn’t hurt, either.

Kate St. John, a local birdwatcher who is the head monitor for the state-endangered peregrine falcon in the city, pointed out the problem in her blog “Outside My Window.” A peregrine pair, Hope and Terzo, have a nest atop of the Cathedral.

“City lights are a fatal attraction for songbirds because they migrate at night using celestial lights for navigation,” St. John wrote in her blog.

“Lured by artificial lights they become confused and circle them. Some crash into buildings. Others land in the city and try to leave after dawn but mistake glass reflections of trees and sky for the real thing. They fly headfirst into glass buildings and windows.”

Earlier in the month when Pitt’s football team beat Syracuse, the university flipped the switch for the Victory Lights. St. John was at home and looked at the weather radar and saw a large flock of birds migrating in the area.

She jumped in her car, and from Phipp’s Conservatory in Oakland, tallied some 100 birds trapped in the Victory Lights, and later wrote about it.

With that, the local chapter of the Audubon Society got busy and approached the university’s Facilities and Operations staff and worked out an approach to “cycle” the lights, according to Patrick McMahon, university spokesman. The university agreed to keep the lights on for 45 minutes and then turn them off for 15.

Turning the lights on and off seems to do the trick elsewhere. The vertical light beams for the New York City’s 9/11 memorial Tribute in Light proved to be a fatal attraction for a number of birds. The Audubon Society chapter in New York worked with city to manage the lighting and found that cycling worked.

In fact, Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania consulted the New York chapter for a cycling schedule for the Cathedral of Learning.

When the Western Pennsylvania chapter approached Pitt about changing the lights so they could still shine without harming the birds, “the university quickly indicated its willingness to cycle the lights,” said Jim Bonner, the chapter’s executive director and a Pitt alum.

Different chapters of Audubon continue to try to works on lighting problems across the country.

The Houston Audubon worked with owners of a high-rise in Galveston, Texas, to dim the lights during heavy migration nights. The cooperative lighting arrangement was forged after 400 birds were killed hitting the high-rise on a single night in spring 2017.

Called “Lights Out for Birds,” the Houston’s chapter now has a program alerting businesses and homeowners to dim their lights at night for high bird migration activity, according to the National Audubon Society. These alerts are based on a recently released tool from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology called BirdCast, which uses observation data and Doppler weather radar to predict and track bird migrations, according to Audubon.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary Ann at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.