Allegheny

Pittsburgh drug bust nets 10,000 bags of heroin

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, 11:24 a.m.
A six-month investigation among the District Attorney’s Office, the Drug Enforcement Agency and the Swissvale and North Versailles police department led to the arrest of a Pittsburgh couple and the seizure of more than 10,000 bags of heroin and 15 pounds of marijuana. (Submitted photo/District Attorney’s Office)
A Pittsburgh husband and wife are in federal custody after a late-night drug bust Friday that led to the seizure of thousands of bags of heroin, authorities said.

The incident began with a traffic stop involving 59-year-old Farren Mason of Pittsburgh’s Homewood section, according to Allegheny County District Attorney spokesman Mike Manko.

The traffic stop was the culmination of a six-month investigation by the District Attorney’s Office, the Drug Enforcement Agency and police from Swissvale and North Versailles, Manko said.

The traffic stop led to a search warrant at Mason’s North Homewood Avenue home. Authorities seized 10,000 bags of heroin, 15 pounds of marijuana and an unspecified amount of cash, Manko said.

Mason’s wife, 50-year-old Ernestine Mason, also was arrested. She faces federal charges of obstruction of justice.

Farren Mason faces federal charges of drug possession, possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.

