Allegheny

Pittsburgh honors the men and women who served

Shane Dunlap | Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, 5:54 p.m.
U.S. Army veteran John Smith, (left), of Swissvale, shakes hands with active duty U.S Army members Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 during the annual Veterans' Day Parade on Liberty Avenue in downtown Pittsburgh.
U.S. Army veteran John Smith, (left), of Swissvale, shakes hands with active duty U.S Army members Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 during the annual Veterans’ Day Parade on Liberty Avenue in downtown Pittsburgh.
Members of the Norwin High School JROTC march Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 during the annual Veterans' Day Parade on Liberty Avenue in Downtown Pittsburgh.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Members of the Norwin High School JROTC march Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 during the annual Veterans’ Day Parade on Liberty Avenue in Downtown Pittsburgh.
Sixth-grade students from North Hills School District's West View Elementary watch from the sidewalks as veterans and parade participants pass by Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, during the annual Veterans' Day Parade in Downtown Pittsburgh. West View Elementary students have been coming to the parade for 30 years in what is a school tradition.
Sixth-grade students from North Hills School District’s West View Elementary watch from the sidewalks as veterans and parade participants pass by Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, during the annual Veterans’ Day Parade in Downtown Pittsburgh. West View Elementary students have been coming to the parade for 30 years in what is a school tradition.
Color guard members serving in the Army join the annual Veterans' Day Parade in downtown Pittsburgh.
Color guard members serving in the Army join the annual Veterans’ Day Parade in downtown Pittsburgh.
Vietnam War veteran Patrick Martin waves while marching Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, during the annual Veterans' Day Parade in Downtown Pittsburgh.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Vietnam War veteran Patrick Martin waves while marching Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, during the annual Veterans’ Day Parade in Downtown Pittsburgh.

People from across the region came to Downtown Pittsburgh on Saturday morning for the city’s annual Veterans’ Day Parade.

The parade started at Liberty Avenue and 10th Street and made its way to Commonwealth Place and the reviewing stand at Liberty and Penn avenues.

