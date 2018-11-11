A year after Brian Shaw's death, New Kensington police department continues to heal

In Brian's memory the Shaw family has formed the Brian Shaw Memorial Foundation. The foundation will donate to causes that share Brian's work and vision: Making a community strong by building trust and respect for all.

This community outpouring of support continues to touch our hearts and give us comfort, especially on this difficult first anniversary of Brian's death.

The Shaw family would like to express its deepest gratitude to all of the individuals and organizations who have given support in many ways, who have sponsored fundraisers and community events, and who have given tributes in Officer Brian Shaw's memory over this past year.

Bob Deringer was finishing his shift as a New Kensington detective on Nov. 17 when Officer Brian Shaw stopped in to talk to him.

The two briefly chatted, as they did most days, and then went their separate ways heading into the weekend.

Deringer went home to his family, and Shaw began his night shift.

Just hours later, Deringer started to see rumors on social media — there had been a shooting in New Kensington and an officer may have been involved.

“I called the police station right away and no one answered, and then I called the dispatch center and no one answered,” he said.

A few more calls and Deringer confirmed the news: Shaw, 25, had been shot and killed in the line of duty following a traffic stop and foot chase along Leishman Avenue.

“Prior to last Nov. 17, everyone was aware that it could happen, but it always happened somewhere else,” Deringer said. “That day changed the department forever — everyone now realizes it’s not just somewhere else; it happened here.”

It’s been nearly a year since that day. Despite the heartbreak the community has experienced over the past year, residents have turned out by the hundreds to donate their time and money for fundraising and memorial efforts. It seems Shaw had touched everyone in some way through his beaming smile, his kindness and his professionalism as an officer.

Deringer took over as chief about a month after Shaw was killed. He said coming into the new position under such circumstances was difficult. His No. 1 priority when he became chief was to make sure the officers were going to be all right and were provided the help they need.

“I’m still concerned with that to this day,” he said. “They had to continue to go back to work and try to do the job and grieve, more or less, at the same time.”

New Kensington Mayor Tom Guzzo keeps a photo of Shaw on his office wall and a memorial painting done by Burrell students on his desk.

“In this horrific tragedy, the community came together more than I could have ever imagined,” Guzzo said. “It has been a really sad and uplifting journey all at the same time.”

Guzzo said he will continue to honor Shaw’s legacy and his dedication to his profession and community forever.

“Going into Nov. 17, obviously there are a lot of really bad memories,” he said. “It’s been difficult for everybody — we have to be strong for Brian, for what he meant to our community, what he will always mean to our community.”

Terry McClain, president of the committee that created the Officer Brian Shaw Memorial Scholarship Fund, felt immediately compelled to do something for the Shaw family after their loss. He barely knew them at the time but has become close to them during the past year.

McClain used to see Shaw at Mogie’s Irish Pub in Lower Burrell. He said going there since hasn’t been the same.

“At 25 years old, to be able to light up a room with your smile, that’s something you miss,” he said. “I’ve been there multiple times since then, and it’s like a piece of you is lost.”

The committee has raised enough money to provide scholarships to help Alle-Kiski Valley residents attend the Allegheny County Police Training Academy — the same academy Shaw graduated from in 2014.

“We will certainly be able to provide a scholarship for multiple years at this point,” he said.

The Rev. Anthony Celender is the pastor of Ar-Ken Community Church. Shaw was killed in the church’s parking lot. It has since moved locations to Arnold, but Celender said he has helped many in the community who are grieving.

“We were behind that healing process, and we were for it,” he said. “I just want to see people be able to heal from this.”

Celender said New Kensington is a better place because Shaw was a part of it, and he believes his legacy will have a lasting impact.

“To see people come together and link arms the way they have in honor of Brian Shaw and in honor of just the community and moving forward has just been amazing,” Celender said. “That’s the greatest thing I’ve seen is just the unity of the people coming together through this tragedy.”

