Pitt issues crime alert after home invasion

University of Pittsburgh police issued a crime alert following a Friday night home invasion off campus.

A woman told police that when she returned to her Louisa Street apartment in Oakland just before midnight, she found a man with a gun in her bedroom, according to the crime alert.

The man showed the gun and said he was looking for a particular person, according to the alert. The man ran off when the woman told him that person didn’t live there.

Police said there were no signs of forced entry, and the man likely got inside through an unlocked door or window. Nothing was taken from the department.

Investigators described the suspect as an African American man between the ages of 20 and 30 and 5 feet, 7 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He had shoulder-length dreadlocks and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and dark jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact university police at 412-624-2121 or city police at 412-422-6520.

