Man who died in 2-vehicle collision on McKees Rocks Bridge identified

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man killed in a two-vehicle collision on the McKees Rocks Bridge early Saturday afternoon.

Rasaun Tyrec Cotton, 19, of Pitcairn, died from injuries he sustained in the collision, which happened about 3:20 p.m. in the Stowe section of the bridge.

Allegheny County police said Cotton was driving a Buick LeSabre with a woman passenger in the front seat and crossed over the center double-yellow line, colliding with a Chevrolet Colorado truck driven by a 57-year-old woman.

Police said the Colorado was traveling from the SR 65 side of the bridge and was within its traffic lane. Investigators believe excessive speed by the driver of the LeSabre contributed to the crash.

Cotton died at an area hospital. His passenger was taken to a trauma center in critical condition, county police said.

The driver of the Colorado was hospitalized in stable condition.

Allegheny County homicide detectives and the department’s accident reconstruction team are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477); callers can remain anonymous. The department can also be reached via its social media sites.

