Allegheny

18-year-old in critical condition after shooting in Scott Township

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, 4:54 a.m.
Police say a woman was shot on Magazine Street in Scott Township on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2018.
Updated 2 hours ago

Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot in the stomach Sunday night in Scott Township.

The shooting was reported at 6 p.m. in the 500 block of Magazine Street.

When Scott Township Police and paramedics arrived on scene, they found the woman, who had been shot in the stomach, Allegheny County spokeswoman Amie Downs said. She was taken to a local trauma center.

The victim underwent surgery and was in critical condition as of Monday morning, Downs said. She is expected to survive.

The Allegheny County Police Department Homicide Unit was called to assist, and an individual is currently in custody and being interviewed by police, Downs said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477); callers can remain anonymous. The department can also be reached via its social media sites.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

