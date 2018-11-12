Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Tree of Life makeshift memorial to be moved indoors

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, 11:18 a.m.

The massive makeshift memorial outside Squirrel Hill’s Tree of Life synagogue will come down this week in preparation for a move indoors, officials said.

Eleven Stars of David, hundreds of stones and trinkets, messages of hope, flags and hundreds of bouquets of flowers line the edge of the sidewalk near the intersection of Shady and Wilkins avenues, a tribute to the 11 killed in the Oct. 27 massacre.

On Wednesday, members of the three congregations housed in the synagogue — Dor Hadash, New Light and Tree of Life — will begin deconstructing the memorials with the help of experts in archival preservation, according to a news release.

“The Pittsburgh Jewish community has been repeating the traditional Jewish phrase, ‘May their memories be for a blessing,’ repeatedly during the many funerals and at services,” Lynne Glover, of Veritas PR, said in the release. “At its core, this project’s mission is the respectful and loving preservation of memories of dear ones lost in this tragedy.”

Last week, a professional photographer documented the memorial, Glover said. Once taken down, some flowers will be dried and pressed, and others will turn to compost. Other items will be moved to a climate-controlled location before some will be used to build a similar memorial in the lobby of the synagogue.

Connie Pollack, of Squirrel Hill, said she and other members of her congregation, Beth Shalom, left the day after the massacre for a trip to Israel.

“I didn’t get a chance to say goodbye,” she said. “I just got back yesterday morning. I wanted to come by and visit the memorial and grieve in my own way.”

She said she knew Irving Younger, one of the 11 killed. She didn’t get to go to his funeral.

Steady streams of people have come and gone from the memorial since it began forming in the days after the shooting. Many are still dropping off flowers and other trinkets.

The FBI has finished processing the crime scene, a spokeswoman said last week, but the investigation continues.

Visitors will be able to walk up to the glass doors of the synagogue, look through and see the memorial in the lobby, which was unaffected by the shooting’s carnage, she said. No one will be able to enter.

The collection eventually will be catalogued and preserved in the Rauh Jewish History Program and Archives at the Heinz History Center.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.

Hundreds of bouquets and trinkets line the sidewalk outside the Tree of Life synagogue in Squirrel Hill where a gunman killed 11 people Oct. 27, 2018.
A woman wipes tears from her eyes as she visits a memorial outside the Tree of Life Congregation on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. On Saturday, 11 people were shot and killed at the synagogue.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
