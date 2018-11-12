Mineo's Pizza House hosting a fundraiser in wake of Tree of Life tragedy
Updated 10 hours ago
The Tree of Life tragedy affected the entire Squirrel Hill community and the Mineo family, owners of Mineo’s Pizza House in Squirrel Hill, wants to do something to support the community.
The pizza shop and bar is hosting “Recover Squirrel Hill,” a fundraising and healing event in hopes of “recovering our spirit of Squirrel Hill with kindness, hope and love.”
There will be Chinese and silent auctions as well as a 50-50 raffle and a chance to win Mineo’s pizza every month for a year. The event is from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Nov. 14 to raise money for The Victim’s Funds and Pittsburgh Police Injured Officers Fund.
Ron Cook and Joe Starkey of “The Ron and Joe Show “ on sports radio 93.7 The Fan will be broadcasting live from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Acoustic guitarist Sloane Simon will perform at 5:15 p.m.
Mineo’s Pizza House is located at 2128 Murray Ave., Squirrel Hill
Details: 412-521-2053 or mineospizza.com
