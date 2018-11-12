Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Mineo's Pizza House hosting a fundraiser in wake of Tree of Life tragedy

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, 3:09 p.m.
Brothers and co-owners of Mineo’s Pizza, Giovanni Mineo Jr. (left) and Dominic Mineo pose with a photo of their father Giovanni Mineo at the bar at Mineo’s in Squirrel Hill, Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Brothers and co-owners of Mineo's Pizza, Giovanni Mineo Jr. (left) and Dominic Mineo pose with a photo of their father Giovanni Mineo at the bar at Mineo's in Squirrel Hill, Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018.

Updated 10 hours ago

The Tree of Life tragedy affected the entire Squirrel Hill community and the Mineo family, owners of Mineo’s Pizza House in Squirrel Hill, wants to do something to support the community.

The pizza shop and bar is hosting “Recover Squirrel Hill,” a fundraising and healing event in hopes of “recovering our spirit of Squirrel Hill with kindness, hope and love.”

There will be Chinese and silent auctions as well as a 50-50 raffle and a chance to win Mineo’s pizza every month for a year. The event is from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Nov. 14 to raise money for The Victim’s Funds and Pittsburgh Police Injured Officers Fund.

Ron Cook and Joe Starkey of “The Ron and Joe Show “ on sports radio 93.7 The Fan will be broadcasting live from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Acoustic guitarist Sloane Simon will perform at 5:15 p.m.

Mineo’s Pizza House is located at 2128 Murray Ave., Squirrel Hill

Details: 412-521-2053 or mineospizza.com

JoAnne Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

