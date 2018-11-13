Kennywood reveals Steelers vehicles for the Steel Curtain roller coaster

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

You will want to take a ride in these cars.

At the International Association of Amusement Parks & Attractions convention in Orlando, Fla., Kennywood and ride manufacturer S&S Worldwide revealed the vehicles for the highly anticipated new roller coaster, the Steel Curtain.

Matching the colors of the track and structure of the coaster, the vehicle features the iconic black and gold hues of the Pittsburgh Steelers uniform complete with number 33 on the center of the lead vehicle, a nod to the year the franchise was founded (1933).

The sleek, comfortable seats are themed and shaped to look like footballs with the laces facing outward. The restraints on the vehicle are lap-bar only, with no over the shoulder restraint.

“With the Steel Curtain setting the North American record for most inversions, it was critical that the trains offer riders a safe and comfortable experience that has them eager to ride again and again, “ said Kennywood general manager Jerome Gibas, in a news release. “You can definitely tell you’re in Steeler Country when you board this vehicle.”

The towering Steel Curtain roller coaster will rule Kennywood’s skyline. With nine inversions (most in the Western Hemisphere), 197 foot-tall inversion and 220-foot maximum height, it will speed across 4,000 feet of track at 75 miles per hour.

Details: kennywood.com

JoAnne Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer.