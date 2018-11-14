Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Let's 'curb' sidewalk taunts for good

Dave McElhinny
Dave McElhinny | Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, 1:33 a.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

If you’re able to wear skinny jeans without suffering permanent injury, or have never had difficulty getting the safety bar on a roller coaster to click, then you might not be able to sympathize with what I’m about to share. It’s a hard, ugly topic that mainstream society wants you to ignore. A subject laughed about in hushed tones at parties.

I can keep silent no more.

If you’re like me and regularly shop from the Big and Tall catalog, I’m giving a voice to all who deal with this shameful, societal secret. It’s time we blow the lid off of “curb shame.”

“Curb shame” is a term I have invented to describe a phenomenon that happens to me and millions like me every day.

I went out for lunch with a co-worker and he graciously offered to drive. We got to his car, a low-riding foreign job, and I opened the passenger door and it swung open easily. I plopped my bulbous self down into the seat and then tried to pull the door shut when I heard it — that dreaded, halting, grinding scrape.

For you salad-eaters out there, you are clearly confused right now. But for my husky brethren, you know all too well what I’m referring to.

You see, the door easily cleared the curb when the car was void of my weight, but suddenly, with all of me in it, the shocks had been compressed just enough that the door now would no longer clear the curb.

This is an awkward situation — a source of indescribable embarrassment — because the only remedy involved me rolling back out of the car, allowing the driver to pull the car from the curb, away from the “curb danger zone,” before I attempted re-entry — all while he and several street spectators stifled laughs or pointed in my direction.

That my friends is “curb shame” and it has to be stopped.

It’s hard to believe that in this day and age of tolerance and acceptance that “curb shaming” still exists and is acceptable. In this time of unbridled, political correctness, how can this be?

Kids are no longer permitted to play Cowboys and Indians, but are now forced to play Livestock Management Technicians and Indigenous People.

We no longer have a mailman, we have a letter carrier. The milkman has been replaced by the lactose technician. Nobody builds a snowman anymore, now creating a Frozen Accumulation Figure.

We carefully try to protect everybody with sensitive synonyms in all walks of life, yet nobody bats an eye about ridiculing the big guy hung up on the curb.

Those are mean streets out there for Extra Large people born into a Medium-sized world.

Well no more I say. From this day forward, I decree that we, the American people, take a stance against “curb shaming.” Never again shall a voluminous man be laughed at for sinking a diminutive car past the uppermost curb vertex. New legislation needs to be put in place by lowering curbs and raising door clearances so prodigious citizens no longer have to live in fear of being curbshamed.

Who is with me?

Dave McElhinny is the North Bureau Chief for the Tribune-Review. He can be reached at dmcelhinny@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me