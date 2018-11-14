Let's 'curb' sidewalk taunts for good

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If you’re able to wear skinny jeans without suffering permanent injury, or have never had difficulty getting the safety bar on a roller coaster to click, then you might not be able to sympathize with what I’m about to share. It’s a hard, ugly topic that mainstream society wants you to ignore. A subject laughed about in hushed tones at parties.

I can keep silent no more.

If you’re like me and regularly shop from the Big and Tall catalog, I’m giving a voice to all who deal with this shameful, societal secret. It’s time we blow the lid off of “curb shame.”

“Curb shame” is a term I have invented to describe a phenomenon that happens to me and millions like me every day.

I went out for lunch with a co-worker and he graciously offered to drive. We got to his car, a low-riding foreign job, and I opened the passenger door and it swung open easily. I plopped my bulbous self down into the seat and then tried to pull the door shut when I heard it — that dreaded, halting, grinding scrape.

For you salad-eaters out there, you are clearly confused right now. But for my husky brethren, you know all too well what I’m referring to.

You see, the door easily cleared the curb when the car was void of my weight, but suddenly, with all of me in it, the shocks had been compressed just enough that the door now would no longer clear the curb.

This is an awkward situation — a source of indescribable embarrassment — because the only remedy involved me rolling back out of the car, allowing the driver to pull the car from the curb, away from the “curb danger zone,” before I attempted re-entry — all while he and several street spectators stifled laughs or pointed in my direction.

That my friends is “curb shame” and it has to be stopped.

It’s hard to believe that in this day and age of tolerance and acceptance that “curb shaming” still exists and is acceptable. In this time of unbridled, political correctness, how can this be?

Kids are no longer permitted to play Cowboys and Indians, but are now forced to play Livestock Management Technicians and Indigenous People.

We no longer have a mailman, we have a letter carrier. The milkman has been replaced by the lactose technician. Nobody builds a snowman anymore, now creating a Frozen Accumulation Figure.

We carefully try to protect everybody with sensitive synonyms in all walks of life, yet nobody bats an eye about ridiculing the big guy hung up on the curb.

Those are mean streets out there for Extra Large people born into a Medium-sized world.

Well no more I say. From this day forward, I decree that we, the American people, take a stance against “curb shaming.” Never again shall a voluminous man be laughed at for sinking a diminutive car past the uppermost curb vertex. New legislation needs to be put in place by lowering curbs and raising door clearances so prodigious citizens no longer have to live in fear of being curbshamed.

Who is with me?

Dave McElhinny is the North Bureau Chief for the Tribune-Review. He can be reached at dmcelhinny@tribweb.com.