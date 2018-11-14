Bobcat sighted in South Fayette Township

There’s a bobcat in South Fayette.

Officials on Tuesday posted a warning to the township’s Facebook page , telling residents that they should use “extra caution with outdoor cats, dogs or other pets due to a bobcat sighted in the vicinity of Sterling Ridge on Battle Ridge Road.”

The bobcat shouldn’t post a threat to humans, but pets could be at risk if they’re left unattended or unsecured, according to the Facebook post. Officials advised residents to call 911 in case of an emergency.

Bobcats are solitary animals with large territories who like the woods, and they can be found all across the state, as the Tribune-Review reported in March, when one made its way onto the Gateway Clipper Fleet’s Empress vessel in Pittsburgh. They feed mostly on small game, like rabbits, and tend to stay away from people.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission in March said the Gateway incident was the first confirmed sighting of a bobcat within the City of Pittsburgh limits in at least two decades, probably longer. The bobcat was removed and released in state game lands in Armstrong County.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.