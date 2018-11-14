Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Bobcat sighted in South Fayette Township

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, 6:33 a.m.
A bobcat is seen in this file photo from 2006.
Tribune-Review file
A bobcat is seen in this file photo from 2006.

Updated 3 hours ago

There’s a bobcat in South Fayette.

Officials on Tuesday posted a warning to the township’s Facebook page , telling residents that they should use “extra caution with outdoor cats, dogs or other pets due to a bobcat sighted in the vicinity of Sterling Ridge on Battle Ridge Road.”

The bobcat shouldn’t post a threat to humans, but pets could be at risk if they’re left unattended or unsecured, according to the Facebook post. Officials advised residents to call 911 in case of an emergency.

Bobcats are solitary animals with large territories who like the woods, and they can be found all across the state, as the Tribune-Review reported in March, when one made its way onto the Gateway Clipper Fleet’s Empress vessel in Pittsburgh. They feed mostly on small game, like rabbits, and tend to stay away from people.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission in March said the Gateway incident was the first confirmed sighting of a bobcat within the City of Pittsburgh limits in at least two decades, probably longer. The bobcat was removed and released in state game lands in Armstrong County.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me