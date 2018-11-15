Police: 'Zero-tolerance' for Light Up Night shenanigans

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh police have no time for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct Friday at Downtown Pittsburgh’s Light Up Night.

“For anyone who chooses not to be law-abiding, we will have a zero-tolerance policy,” Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said in a statement. “No disorderly conduct, no fight, no public intoxication, underage drinking or any type of violence will be tolerated.”

Festivities for the event begin as early as noon at the U.S. Steel Tower with the dedication of a crèche. Santa arrives at One Oxford Centre at 5:45 p.m. The Highmark tree lighting will take place at 7 p.m. The fireworks finale is at 10 p.m.

Pittsburgh police will work with state police, Port Authority police and county police to keep the Downtown area safe, according to a release from Public Safety spokesman Chris Togneri. The mounted unit will also be on hand.

Drones and weapons are not permitted.

Togneri noted that traffic and street closures will create delays and urged drivers to be patient and use public transportation when possible.

