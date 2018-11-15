Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Police: 'Zero-tolerance' for Light Up Night shenanigans

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, 12:51 p.m.
People skate around the Christmas tree at PPG Place in Downtown Pittsburgh during the 2014 Light Up Night.
Tribune-Review file
People skate around the Christmas tree at PPG Place in Downtown Pittsburgh during the 2014 Light Up Night.

Updated 8 hours ago

Pittsburgh police have no time for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct Friday at Downtown Pittsburgh’s Light Up Night.

“For anyone who chooses not to be law-abiding, we will have a zero-tolerance policy,” Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said in a statement. “No disorderly conduct, no fight, no public intoxication, underage drinking or any type of violence will be tolerated.”

Festivities for the event begin as early as noon at the U.S. Steel Tower with the dedication of a crèche. Santa arrives at One Oxford Centre at 5:45 p.m. The Highmark tree lighting will take place at 7 p.m. The fireworks finale is at 10 p.m.

Pittsburgh police will work with state police, Port Authority police and county police to keep the Downtown area safe, according to a release from Public Safety spokesman Chris Togneri. The mounted unit will also be on hand.

Drones and weapons are not permitted.

Togneri noted that traffic and street closures will create delays and urged drivers to be patient and use public transportation when possible.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me