Scenes from Light Up Night 2018 in Pittsburgh

The 58th annual Light Up Night was Friday night in Pittsburgh, featuring extended hours to allow for more live music performances, starting earlier in the evening and going later into the night.

A laser show also was added as part of the Highmark Tree Lighting, and fireworks were slated for 10 p.m.

Not able to make it into Pittsburgh for the festivities? Here are scenes from around town, as chronicled by people enjoying it on social media.

Might as well start with a shameless plug:

a security guard told me how wild downtown pittsburgh will be for #lightupnight and i thought, personal injury lawyers get a bad wrap. there's an element of human willpower that inevitably leads to conflict #personalinjury #LUN2018 — Nashid, Esq. (@Nashidatlaw) November 16, 2018

Seriously, though. Nothing wrong with striking when the iron's hot... Right, Kit?

Congrats Meg & Kit - a Light Up Night Miracle! #LUN2018 pic.twitter.com/nFHTuRb6CG — bill peduto (@billpeduto) November 17, 2018

But here's what other folks saw and did:

And it's official! #Pittsburgh 's Light Up Night has commenced!! The Unity Tree by @Highmark + @AHNtoday is lit, following a beautiful singing of Mr. Roger's Neighborhood theme song with the crowd singing along! #LUN2018 pic.twitter.com/aEGcrw3cTd — Kannu Sahni (@kannusahni) November 17, 2018

Light up night Pittsburgh 2018 pic.twitter.com/W8Ml4cLx7Q — Cherié Joy Grant - Skiba (@CherieSkiba) November 17, 2018

Making it a point to check out all the Christmas trees tonight. This one at Point State Park is so gorg. #LUN2018 #lovepgh #tmom #tbin pic.twitter.com/B163uCxPGR — Karyn Locke (@karynlocke) November 17, 2018