Allegheny

Scenes from Light Up Night 2018 in Pittsburgh

Tribune-Review | Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Andrew Morris, of Churchill, with his niece Lucy Divett, 4, of Murrysville, get a visit from Santa as he skates around the PPG Plaza ice rink, during the 58th Annual Light Up Night in Pittsburgh, on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Mike and Marissa Stout of Brookline, pose for a portrait with Santa with their children Lincoln, 5, and Jackson 2, during the 58th Annual Light Up Night in Pittsburgh, on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Maeve McGee, 6, of Oakdale, dances to the drumbeats of the Magnificent Street Entertainers, during the 58th Annual Light Up Night in Pittsburgh, on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. `
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Troy Wallace and his daughter Lucy, 4, of Polish Hill, huddle together during the 58th Annual Light Up Night in Pittsburgh, on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Billy Blackmore, 7, of Evans City, is seen through an ice sculpture during the 58th Annual Light Up Night in Pittsburgh, on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Trixie La Rue, ringmaster of the North Pole Circus, entertains the crowd while walking on stilts, during the 58th Annual Light Up Night in Pittsburgh, on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Justin Davis and his daughter Marlee, 7, of Monroeville, watch the laser show after the Highmark Unity Tree was lit up, during the 58th Annual Light Up Night in Pittsburgh, on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Autumn Palmiter, of Freeport, dances with her daughter Charlotte, 5, during the 58th Annual Light Up Night in Pittsburgh, on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
The Highmark Unity Tree is lit as fireworks explode into the sky, during the 58th Annual Light Up Night in Pittsburgh, on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
The Highmark Unity Tree is lit as fireworks explode into the sky, during the 58th Annual Light Up Night in Pittsburgh, on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Megan Ammons of Evans City, and her daughter Rosalie, 4, watch a laser show during the 58th Annual Light Up Night in Pittsburgh, on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Brock Papi, 18, and Lexi Klock, 17, of McMurry, take a photo in front of the tree at PPG Plaza, during the 58th Annual Light Up Night in Pittsburgh, on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
La'Roche students Jared Woods, 19, and Elyna O'Donnell, 18, make their way around the PPG ice rink, during the 58th Annual Light Up Night in Pittsburgh, on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Danika Nauman, 10, of Cranberry, sits on her dad Davids shoulders waiting to see the tree at PPG Plaza light up, during the 58th Annual Light Up Night in Pittsburgh, on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
The 58th annual Light Up Night was Friday night in Pittsburgh, featuring extended hours to allow for more live music performances, starting earlier in the evening and going later into the night.

A laser show also was added as part of the Highmark Tree Lighting, and fireworks were slated for 10 p.m.

Not able to make it into Pittsburgh for the festivities? Here are scenes from around town, as chronicled by people enjoying it on social media.

Might as well start with a shameless plug:

Seriously, though. Nothing wrong with striking when the iron's hot... Right, Kit?

But here's what other folks saw and did:

Light up night Pittsburgh

