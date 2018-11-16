Allegheny County Police seek witnesses to August Wilkinsburg homicide

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Allegheny County Police are seeking the public’s help with an unsolved homicide in Wilkinsburg.

Tarue Johnson, 22, was found shot multiple times in the head on Saturday, Aug. 25 inside a residence in the 1500 block of Swissvale Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, a witness reported seeing a heavy-set black man dressed in all black and wearing a mask force his way into the victim’s residence before shots were heard.

Police are trying to determine a motive for the killing and want to speak with any witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers at 412-255-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

A reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information leading to an arrest and prosecution.

