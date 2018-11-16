Boy, 15, charged as adult in Swissvale shooting, turns himself in

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A 15-year-old boy has been taken into custody and charged as an adult in connection with the shooting a 16-year-old girl in Swissvale, officials said Friday.

Jamour Hillard turned himself in with his attorney after police on Thursday had asked the public’s help in finding him.

Hillard, who has ties to Swissvale and Penn Hills, was charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, robbery and weapons violations in connection to a shooting that left another teen critically injured, Allegheny County Police Lt. Andrew Schurman said.

The shooting happened shortly after midnight Saturday on Woodstock Avenue, police said.

Officers arrived and found a 16-year-old girl had been shot in the leg. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was in critical condition, Schurman said.

Police did not identify the girl.

Investigators believe that Hillard is responsible for the shooting, Schurman said. Police did not cite any possible motivations nor provide further details.

Hillard is being detained at Allegheny County Jail. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Nov. 27.

Officials asked anyone with information about the incident to use the county’s tipline at 833-255-8477 or reach officials via social media. Tips can remain anonymous.

The county homicide unit is investigating.

