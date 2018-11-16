Officials: Butler man caught bringing loaded gun into Allegheny County Courthouse

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Butler County man set to appear in Allegheny County court on Friday faces new charges after guards said they caught him trying to pass through courthouse security with a loaded firearm.

Birch Foley, 40, was scheduled to appear in front of Court of Common Pleas Judge Thomas Flaherty for a hearing on charges of retail theft and a weapons violation, according to Allegheny County Chief Deputy Kevin Kraus.

Foley, of Butler, also faced additional charges of simple assault and strangulation stemming from a separate incident, for which a hearing was scheduled in December, Kraus said.

As Foley tried to pass through security and enter the Downtown Pittsburgh courthouse about 10 a.m., he repeatedly set off the metal detector, though he denied having anything metal on him, Kraus said.

Building guard Michael Thomas pulled Foley aside to be scanned with a handheld metal detector, which detected metal near Foley’s ankle: a fully loaded Taurus .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol, according to Kraus.

Thomas detained Foley, secured the gun and alerted sheriff’s deputies.

Deputies suspected Foley was under the influence of some type of substance, and though he initially denied the accusation, he eventually admitted he’d used methadone and Oxycontin prior to coming to the courthouse, authorities said.

Deputies confiscated Foley’s license to carry and alerted Flaherty, who immediately revoked his bond, Kraus said. He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail, and deputies filed new charges of disorderly conduct and possession of a firearm in a court facility.

