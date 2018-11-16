Guardsman returns to surprise little sister at Chartiers Valley
A tearful reunion played out Friday at Chartiers Valley Intermediate School.
When Alyssa Ray, 10, a fifth grader, sat down for lunch Friday she got an incredible surprise.
Just as she took her seat in the cafeteria, her brother, Jonathan Ray, a Pennsylvania National Guardsman walked through the doors and hugged her. She hadn’t seen him since August.
“I almost hauled off and punched him, because he was behind me and grabbing me,” said Alyssa Ray.
The entire cafeteria erupted into applause as the siblings embraced. After the a series of hugs, Jonathan and Alyssa walked down to her classroom to collect her things and head home to start the weekend early.
“I walked in, real cool, calm and collected, wrapped my arms around her and she didn’t know what to think.” said Jonathan Ray, “She look over slowly and then she just started bawling and I’m like, ‘Aww, it’s real good to be home.’”
