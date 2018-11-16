Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Guardsman returns to surprise little sister at Chartiers Valley

Andrew Russell
Andrew Russell | Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, 5:27 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

A tearful reunion played out Friday at Chartiers Valley Intermediate School.

When Alyssa Ray, 10, a fifth grader, sat down for lunch Friday she got an incredible surprise.

Just as she took her seat in the cafeteria, her brother, Jonathan Ray, a Pennsylvania National Guardsman walked through the doors and hugged her. She hadn’t seen him since August.

“I almost hauled off and punched him, because he was behind me and grabbing me,” said Alyssa Ray.

The entire cafeteria erupted into applause as the siblings embraced. After the a series of hugs, Jonathan and Alyssa walked down to her classroom to collect her things and head home to start the weekend early.

“I walked in, real cool, calm and collected, wrapped my arms around her and she didn’t know what to think.” said Jonathan Ray, “She look over slowly and then she just started bawling and I’m like, ‘Aww, it’s real good to be home.’”

Andrew Russell is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

Jonathan Ray, 18, of Bridgeville, a member of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, surprises his fifth grade sister sister Alyssa, 10, during her lunch at Chartiers Valley Intermediate School in Collier Township, on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Jonathan Ray, 18, of Bridgeville, a member of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, surprises his fifth grade sister sister Alyssa, 10, during her lunch at Chartiers Valley Intermediate School in Collier Township, on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.
Jonathan Ray, 18, of Bridgeville, a member of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, surprises his fifth grade sister sister Alyssa, 10, during her lunch at Chartiers Valley Intermediate School in Collier Township, on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Jonathan Ray, 18, of Bridgeville, a member of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, surprises his fifth grade sister sister Alyssa, 10, during her lunch at Chartiers Valley Intermediate School in Collier Township, on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.
Jonathan Ray, 18, of Bridgeville, a member of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, surprises his fifth grade sister sister Alyssa, 10, during her lunch at Chartiers Valley Intermediate School in Collier Township, on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Jonathan Ray, 18, of Bridgeville, a member of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, surprises his fifth grade sister sister Alyssa, 10, during her lunch at Chartiers Valley Intermediate School in Collier Township, on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.
Jonathan Ray, 18, of Bridgeville, a member of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, surprises his fifth grade sister sister Alyssa, 10, during her lunch at Chartiers Valley Intermediate School in Collier Township, on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Jonathan Ray, 18, of Bridgeville, a member of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, surprises his fifth grade sister sister Alyssa, 10, during her lunch at Chartiers Valley Intermediate School in Collier Township, on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.
Jonathan Ray, 18, of Bridgeville, a member of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, surprises his fifth grade sister sister Alyssa, 10, during her lunch at Chartiers Valley Intermediate School in Collier Township, on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Jonathan Ray, 18, of Bridgeville, a member of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, surprises his fifth grade sister sister Alyssa, 10, during her lunch at Chartiers Valley Intermediate School in Collier Township, on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.
Jonathan Ray, 18, of Bridgeville, a member of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, surprises his fifth grade sister sister Alyssa, 10, during her lunch at Chartiers Valley Intermediate School in Collier Township, on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Jonathan Ray, 18, of Bridgeville, a member of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, surprises his fifth grade sister sister Alyssa, 10, during her lunch at Chartiers Valley Intermediate School in Collier Township, on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.
Jonathan Ray, 18, of Bridgeville, a member of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, surprises his fifth grade sister sister Alyssa, 10, during her lunch at Chartiers Valley Intermediate School in Collier Township, on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Jonathan Ray, 18, of Bridgeville, a member of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, surprises his fifth grade sister sister Alyssa, 10, during her lunch at Chartiers Valley Intermediate School in Collier Township, on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me