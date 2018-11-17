Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Man tells police he fatally shot girlfriend in Munhall residence

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, 4:27 p.m.
Darion Abel
Darion Abel

Shortly after paramedics found a woman fatally shot in a Munhall residence Saturday afternoon, a man walked into the police station and confessed, police said.

Police have identified that man as Darion Abel, 20, the victim’s ex-boyfriend.

He is charged with criminal homicide, burglary and carrying a concealed firearm without a license. He was to be sent to the Allegheny County Jail in Pittsburgh.

Munhall police and paramedics responded around 1:15 p.m. to reports of the shooting in the 1400 block of Louise Street, according to Allegheny County police.

They found a 19-year-old woman, who was not identified, with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Abel arrived at the police station a short time later and told officers he shot the woman, police said.

Police said Abel told them he and the victim had recently ended a year-long relationship.

He allegedly became outraged regarding a future court appearance before he shot and killed her.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 833-255-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bob at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter @bobbauder.

