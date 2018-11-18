Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Police say Munhall man shot girlfriend repeatedly after angry phone call

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, 10:09 a.m.
Darion Abel
A Munhall man told police he broke down his girlfriend’s front door Saturday afternoon and shot her multiple times after becoming enraged during a phone conversation with her over an upcoming court appearance, according to a criminal complaint.

After shooting Miranda Grimm-Gilarski, 19, Darion Abel drove to the Munhall police station where he met Officer Jason Poniewaz in the parking lot and told him he was there to turn himself in, according to the complaint.

“I just shot my girlfriend 17 times,” Abel, 20, allegedly told the officer.

Allegheny County Police charged Abel with homicide, burglary and carrying a 9mm pistol without a license after finding Grimm-Gilarski dead in the living room of her house in the 1400 block of Louise Street. He is being held without bail in the Allegheny County Jail in Pittsburgh.

According to the complaint, Abel and Grimm-Gilarski had a sometimes rocky, yearlong relationship and had assaulted each other several times, most recently on Oct. 30 when police were dispatched.

A notice ordering Abel to appear in court precipitated the angry phone conversation.

Abel told police that he got the pistol while still talking to Grimm-Gilarski and drove to her house. He kicked in the front door after finding it locked and confronted the woman in her living room, according to the complaint. Abel said he remembered only hearing a “bang” after she stood and said, “No.”

Police found her around 1:15 p.m. on the floor with multiple gunshot wounds.

Spent bullets found in the basement indicated Abel stood over her and continued shooting after she fell, according to the complaint.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bob at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter @bobbauder.

