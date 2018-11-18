Pitt graduate, Beaver Falls woman named as 2019 Rhodes Scholars

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A University of Pittsburgh graduate and a Beaver Falls woman were among 32 Americans chosen Saturday as Rhodes scholarship winners.

Lia Petrose, who graduated from Pitt in 2017, and Brittany Ellis of Beaver Falls, a student at Harvard, will study at the prestigious University of Oxford in England. Rhodes scholarships, one of the most famous academic awards available to American college students, pay all expenses for up to four years.

“As the eighth Rhodes scholar from the University of Pittsburgh, Lia is part of an elite group,” Pitt Chancellor Patrick Gallagher said in a statement. “At the same time, her success is rooted in the everyday practice of rolling up her sleeves, stepping out of her comfort zone and daring to innovate.”

Petrose, an Ethiopian immigrant, graduated with bachelor’s degrees in neuroscience and economics with a minor in chemistry from the Kenneth P. Dietrich School of Arts and Sciences.

While at Pitt, she served as a member of the Student Government Board, as a University Honors College adviser to the dean and as a representative to the committees of the board of trustees, the provost and the University Senate Council.

Petrose is currently a research assistant at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

She will pursue a bachelor’s degree in computer science and philosophy at Oxford.

Ellis is majoring in social anthropology and archaeology at Harvard. She serves as news executive at the Harvard Crimson, the college newspaper, and president of the Radcliffe Union of Students. As a junior, she was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. She has a perfect grade point average.

She spent the past two summers at archaeological digs in Jordan. She manages Harvard’s largest intramural crew program and is captain and coxswain of her crew.

Ellis intends to pursue a doctorate in anthropology at Oxford.

