Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pitt graduate, Beaver Falls woman named as 2019 Rhodes Scholars

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, 11:21 a.m.
Brittany Ellis, left, and Lia Petrose, were named 2019 Rhodes Scholars.
Brittany Ellis, left, and Lia Petrose, were named 2019 Rhodes Scholars.

Updated 3 hours ago

A University of Pittsburgh graduate and a Beaver Falls woman were among 32 Americans chosen Saturday as Rhodes scholarship winners.

Lia Petrose, who graduated from Pitt in 2017, and Brittany Ellis of Beaver Falls, a student at Harvard, will study at the prestigious University of Oxford in England. Rhodes scholarships, one of the most famous academic awards available to American college students, pay all expenses for up to four years.

“As the eighth Rhodes scholar from the University of Pittsburgh, Lia is part of an elite group,” Pitt Chancellor Patrick Gallagher said in a statement. “At the same time, her success is rooted in the everyday practice of rolling up her sleeves, stepping out of her comfort zone and daring to innovate.”

Petrose, an Ethiopian immigrant, graduated with bachelor’s degrees in neuroscience and economics with a minor in chemistry from the Kenneth P. Dietrich School of Arts and Sciences.

While at Pitt, she served as a member of the Student Government Board, as a University Honors College adviser to the dean and as a representative to the committees of the board of trustees, the provost and the University Senate Council.

Petrose is currently a research assistant at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

She will pursue a bachelor’s degree in computer science and philosophy at Oxford.

Ellis is majoring in social anthropology and archaeology at Harvard. She serves as news executive at the Harvard Crimson, the college newspaper, and president of the Radcliffe Union of Students. As a junior, she was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. She has a perfect grade point average.

She spent the past two summers at archaeological digs in Jordan. She manages Harvard’s largest intramural crew program and is captain and coxswain of her crew.

Ellis intends to pursue a doctorate in anthropology at Oxford.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bob at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter @bobbauder.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me