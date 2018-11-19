15-year-old charged as adult in North Braddock shooting

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Police have charged a 15-year-old boy as an adult for allegedly shooting another boy in North Braddock on Sunday.

Allegheny County Police said that Taymar Smith has been put in the Allegheny County Jail on charges of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and weapons violations.

According to county police, North Braddock police and paramedics went to the 900 block of Walnut Alley around 9:50 a.m. Sunday in response to 911 calls about a person with a gunshot wound. The 15-year-old victim was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head; he was taken to a hospital where he was last said to be in critical condition.

Police said detectives determined the victim had been shot in the 900 block of Cliff Street.

“At the conclusion of the investigation the district attorney’s office will determine what if any other charges will be filed on the other people in the residence,” county police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tipline at 833-255-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.