South Oakland pothole leaves drivers with flats

Nearly two dozen cars got flat tires after hitting a pothole on Second Avenue in South Oakland, the Trib’s news partner, WPXI-TV , reported.

The hole on Second Avenue near Brady Street was filled overnight Monday, but not before at least 20 people got flats, the station reported.

The hole was reported to be near Steel Dynamics and Brady Street. The cars had flats on their right front sides.

At one point, about a dozen drivers were pulled off on Technology Drive changing flats, WPXI reported.

Drivers said they could not see or avoid the hole because of the dark, rainy conditions Monday night.

The road was reportedly in good condition for Tuesday morning’s commute.

