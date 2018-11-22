3 rescued from Greenfield house fire; all in critical condition

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Three people were in critical condition after being rescued from a house fire in Pittsburgh’s Greenfield neighborhood late Wednesday night.

According to the city’s Department of Public Safety, firefighters, paramedics and police went to the house in the 1000 block of Flemington Street around 11:20 p.m.

“Upon arrival, firefighters learned that three people were trapped inside the structure,” the department said. “There was a heroic effort on the part of firefighters, EMS and emergency physicians to rescue the people from the structure and provide immediate medical attention.”

Two women, ages 96 and 46, and a 58-year-old man were taken to a hospital in “very critical condition,” the city said.

Arson detectives were investigating the cause of the three-alarm fire.

