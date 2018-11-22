Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Sen. Bob Casey eyes presidential bid in 2020

Rick Dandes, The Daily Item, Sunbury | Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018, 1:33 p.m.
Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., speaks during a general election campaign event in Philadelphia.
Sen. Bob Casey is considering a run for the presidency in 2020, he said in a statement to The Daily Item on Wednesday.

“I am not ruling anything out, but my top priority is currently my third term in the United States Senate and working for the people of Pennsylvania,” Casey said.

When asked several times in recent weeks if he would consider a 2020 run, including once in Pittsburgh last week, Casey did not rule out a challenge for the Democratic nomination.

“I do think Pennsylvania is a crucial state for the next President to win,” he said, “and Democrats should nominate someone who can win our Commonwealth without a doubt. I’ve won the state by an average of 13 points over three Senate elections. So we’ll see.”

Earlier this month, Casey secured his third U.S. Senate term, comfortably beating U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, 56-43. In 2016, President Donald Trump won Pennsylvania, a critical swing state in the narrow election, but by fewer than 50,000 votes.

Casey is correct that Pennsylvania will be a key to the 2020 election, said G. Terry Madonna, director of the Franklin and Marshall College Poll. “But the question is do, you have to be from Pennsylvania to win Pennsylvania? Casey does have name recognition and that counts a lot,” Madonna said. “But it will be a very busy field and we’re talking about virtually two years of campaigning. The race for the nomination has already begun.”

Right now, Madonna said, “the Democrats could have as many as 20 to 25 people running for the nomination. Governors, Senators, Oprah. Even Beto O’Rourke, who lost the senatorial election in Texas is being thought of as a potential candidate. In the end you have to wonder who will want to go through that arduous ordeal of a prolonged non-stop campaign.”

Wisconsin, Michigan, Florida, and Texas all join Pennsylvania as battleground states in 2020, Madonna believes.

One other thing to consider, Madonna said. “If (Casey) doesn’t run for president, he could be an attractive running mate for the candidate.

“Of course, the candidate chooses the vice presidential choice, but it brings to light how important Pennsylvania will be.”

