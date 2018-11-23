2 die after being pulled from Greenfield house fire

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two of three people rescued from a house fire in Greenfield on Wednesday have died, police said Friday.

A 96-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man died Thursday, according to police. Their names were not immediately released.

The fire in the 1000 block of Flemington Street was reported around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday. It went to three alarms.

A 58-year-old man was also rescued from the house, and had also been in critical condition. No update was provided on his condition Friday.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer.