Three people killed in Greenfield fire identified by Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office has released the identities of three people who died of their injuries after being critically injured in a house fire Wednesday in Pittsburgh’s Greenfield section.

Marjorie Tear, 96; Andrew White, 48, and Tracey Egercic, 47, died of their injuries at UPMC Mercy hospital, where they were treated after being pulled out of the house on the 1000 block of Flemington Street in Greenfield. The fire was reported at 11:21 p.m. Wednesday.

Tear and White, who resided in Greenfield, succumbed to their injuries Thursday at the hospital, while Egercic, who lived in Ambridge, but was staying at the residence, died Friday, according to the medical examiner.

All three died of thermal inhalation injuries, the office reported.

The cause of the fire reportedly remains under investigation.

Neighbors reported all three people were trapped inside and had to be rescued from the two-story brick home by first responders.

