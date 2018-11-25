Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Midwest snowstorm cancels Pittsburgh-to-Chicago flights

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, 8:18 p.m.
Travelers walk in Terminal 3 at O’Hare airport in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. More than 700 flights canceled as blizzard warning takes effect in Chicago.
A screen displays flight status information at O’Hare airport in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. More than 700 flights canceled as blizzard warning takes effect in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
A screen displays flight status information at O’Hare airport in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. More than 700 flights canceled as blizzard warning takes effect in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Most flights at the Pittsburgh International Airport to and from Chicago were canceled Sunday night due to heavy snow, according to the website FlightView.

More than 700 flights in all have been canceled at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport as of Sunday evening.

About 24 flights arriving from Chicago to Pittsburgh were canceled Sunday evening, including those from American Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Qantas Airlines, Southwest and others.

About eight flights departing Pittsburgh bound for Chicago on Sunday evening were canceled.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary Ann at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

