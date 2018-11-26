Police seek man wanted in targeting of Brighton Heights homes

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh police are looking for a man suspected of shooting at several houses over the past month, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV.

Most recently, Darius Harrison, 19, of Pittsburgh was allegedly in the passenger seat of an SUV when he fired a handgun into a Davis Street home multiple times.

It’s the second time that house was shot this month, police told WPXI.

Five people were inside. Nobody was hurt.

The suspected driver of the SUV, Keith Harris, 19, of Pittsburgh has been arrested and confessed to police, according to WPXI.

A surveillance camera captured the most recent shooting, the TV station reported.

On Nov. 4, a home at the intersection of Stokes Way and Minnie Street was targeted. The next day, a home on Fleming Way — where Harrison lives — was shot at.

Police told WPXI that Harris and Harrison are suspects in all four shootings. No one was injured in any of the incidents.

Harris and Harrison are charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, conspiracy and five counts of recklessly endangering another person.