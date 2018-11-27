Car smashes through dentist's office window in Turtle Creek

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A car slid off a snowy road and smashed through the front window of a dentist’s office in Turtle Creek early Tuesday morning, police told Tribune-Review News Partner WPXI.

The driver was likely drunk, police told WPXI.

The car came to a stop in the lobby of Dr. Nancy Aharon on the corner of Penn Avenue and Shaw Avenue just after 2 a.m.

The driver and one passenger were taken to a nearby hospital. DUI charges are pending against the driver, who has not been identified, according to WPXI.

A second unidentified passenger was arrested on an outstanding warrant for probation violation, WPXI reported.

Nobody was inside the office.

The broken window was boarded up before 5 a.m.

