Allegheny

Court rules against proposed Pa. pipeline project

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, 9:06 a.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

BUFFALO — An appeals court in upstate New York has ruled in favor of landowners who are fighting against a gas company’s plans to build a pipeline from Pennsylvania to Lake Ontario.

WIVB-TV in Buffalo reports the court ruled corporations can only use eminent domain to gain access to private property if the project is legal, which the planned project by National Fuel Gas isn’t.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation previously ruled the pipeline by National Fuel doesn’t meet water quality standards.

The suburban Buffalo-based company has issued a statement saying it remains committed to the project and is considering an appeal.

Lia Oprea, one of four landowners opposed to the project, says they are thrilled.

National Fuel has until Dec. 9 to file their appeal.

