Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Teen pleads guilty to murder in 2017 killing of Baldwin youth

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, 3:42 p.m.
Nathan Lee
Nathan Lee

Updated 13 hours ago

A Baldwin Borough teen pleaded guilty to third-degree murder Tuesday for killing another teen during a drug deal last year.

Nathan Lee, 17, was charged as an adult in August 2017 for the death of 17-year-old Nathan Assad, also of Baldwin.

According to the criminal complaint, Lee and co-defendant Bryson Angelo Koontz, 17, went to a witness’s home to buy $140 worth of marijuana from Assad, who was also at the home.

The witness said Assad went outside to sell the marijuana and returned saying Lee robbed him of the drugs and a gold chain he’d been wearing, according to the complaint. The pair jumped in a vehicle and chased after Lee, who was in the passenger seat of a car driven by Koontz.

At some point, Lee leaned out the passenger-side window and began firing at the car, which was being driving by the witness with Assad in the passenger seat, according to the complaint.

Assad was struck once in the face. He was taken to UPMC Mercy where he died the next day.

In addition to third-degree murder, Lee also pleaded guilty to conspiracy and robbery. Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 21.

Koontz is scheduled to go to trial for his role in the shooting Feb. 28.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me