Teen pleads guilty to murder in 2017 killing of Baldwin youth

A Baldwin Borough teen pleaded guilty to third-degree murder Tuesday for killing another teen during a drug deal last year.

Nathan Lee, 17, was charged as an adult in August 2017 for the death of 17-year-old Nathan Assad, also of Baldwin.

According to the criminal complaint, Lee and co-defendant Bryson Angelo Koontz, 17, went to a witness’s home to buy $140 worth of marijuana from Assad, who was also at the home.

The witness said Assad went outside to sell the marijuana and returned saying Lee robbed him of the drugs and a gold chain he’d been wearing, according to the complaint. The pair jumped in a vehicle and chased after Lee, who was in the passenger seat of a car driven by Koontz.

At some point, Lee leaned out the passenger-side window and began firing at the car, which was being driving by the witness with Assad in the passenger seat, according to the complaint.

Assad was struck once in the face. He was taken to UPMC Mercy where he died the next day.

In addition to third-degree murder, Lee also pleaded guilty to conspiracy and robbery. Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 21.

Koontz is scheduled to go to trial for his role in the shooting Feb. 28.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.