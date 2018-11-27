Pittsburgh councilwoman returns to work 3 weeks after head-on crash

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh City Councilwoman Theresa Kail-Smith said she’s still experiencing concussion symptoms three weeks after her head went through the windshield of her husband’s Lincoln during a head-on crash in West End Village.

Kail-Smith, 59, of Westwood returned to work Tuesday for her first full day since the Nov. 5 crash.

During a council meeting she thanked Pittsburgh police, firefighters and paramedics and residents for assisting her and husband, Tom, after the crash.

“The doctor said last week concussion symptoms could take months before they’re totally gone,” she said, adding she she’s experiencing headaches, dizziness, exhaustion and “really foggy thinking” at times.

Her husband suffered neck and back injuries but returned to work last week, she said.

The two were returning from a community meeting in Mt. Washington where the discussion centered on traffic complaints.

“Can you believe how ironic that is?” she said.

Her husband was driving, and they had just turned onto Greentree Road when an SUV heading the opposite way struck their car head-on.

“I think that he didn’t realize there was a bend in the road,” Kail-Smith said. “It is marked, but that night it was raining. I think he just didn’t realize there was a bend in the road. I really do believe it was an accident.“

Police did not cite the driver, who was not injured and has not been identified.

Kail-Smith said she’s been overwhelmed by “dinners, thoughts and prayers” from residents and asked them to be patient while she recovers. She said extended time in front of a computer or cell phone screen causes symptoms to recur and could delay a response to constituent messages.

