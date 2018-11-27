Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pittsburgh councilwoman returns to work 3 weeks after head-on crash

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, 5:24 p.m.
Pittsburgh City Councilwoman Theresa Kail-Smith
Submitted
Pittsburgh City Councilwoman Theresa Kail-Smith

Updated 13 hours ago

Pittsburgh City Councilwoman Theresa Kail-Smith said she’s still experiencing concussion symptoms three weeks after her head went through the windshield of her husband’s Lincoln during a head-on crash in West End Village.

Kail-Smith, 59, of Westwood returned to work Tuesday for her first full day since the Nov. 5 crash.

During a council meeting she thanked Pittsburgh police, firefighters and paramedics and residents for assisting her and husband, Tom, after the crash.

“The doctor said last week concussion symptoms could take months before they’re totally gone,” she said, adding she she’s experiencing headaches, dizziness, exhaustion and “really foggy thinking” at times.

Her husband suffered neck and back injuries but returned to work last week, she said.

The two were returning from a community meeting in Mt. Washington where the discussion centered on traffic complaints.

“Can you believe how ironic that is?” she said.

Her husband was driving, and they had just turned onto Greentree Road when an SUV heading the opposite way struck their car head-on.

“I think that he didn’t realize there was a bend in the road,” Kail-Smith said. “It is marked, but that night it was raining. I think he just didn’t realize there was a bend in the road. I really do believe it was an accident.“

Police did not cite the driver, who was not injured and has not been identified.

Kail-Smith said she’s been overwhelmed by “dinners, thoughts and prayers” from residents and asked them to be patient while she recovers. She said extended time in front of a computer or cell phone screen causes symptoms to recur and could delay a response to constituent messages.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bob at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter @bobbauder.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me