Pirates' Chris Archer expected to be ready for start of season after hernia surgery
Updated 15 hours ago
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Chris Archer had surgery Tuesday to repair a bilateral hernia, but team officials said they anticipate he will be ready for the start of the season.
The typical recovery period for that procedure is about six weeks, and at that point Archer is expected to resume full workouts. Pirates pitcher and catchers are scheduled to report to Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla., on Feb. 13.
Archer experienced recurrent abdominal symptoms during a recent off-season workout. After Archer and team officials gathered multiple medical opinions, surgery was considered the best course of treatment.
Archer, 30, made 10 starts for the Pirates after he was traded from the Tampa Bay Rays on July 31, compiling a 3-3 record with a 4.30 ERA and a 1.357 WHIP.
