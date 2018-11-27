Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Thrillist names Braddock's Brew Gentlemen best brewery in Pennsylvania

Aaron Aupperlee
Aaron Aupperlee | Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, 7:33 p.m.
A glass of General Braddock’s IPA sits on a table inside of Brew Gentlemen in Braddock, on July 2, 2017. This IPA was recently named 25th best IPA in the country by Draft Magazine.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
A glass of General Braddock’s IPA sits on a table inside of Brew Gentlemen in Braddock, on July 2, 2017. This IPA was recently named 25th best IPA in the country by Draft Magazine.

Updated 13 hours ago

Another list, another nod to Western Pa.

Braddock’s Brew Gentlemen Brewery was named the best brewery in Pennsylvania in a recent listing from Thrillist.com .

Zach Mack, owner of Alphabet City Beer Co. in New York’s East Village, wrote that Brew Gentlemen has shown “an abundance of savvy and maturity for a bunch of young guys who launched in 2014 barely a year and half out of college.”

“Their portfolio offers no gimmicks, attempts at trend chasing, or half baked efforts: Instead, you’ll find things like a uniquely refreshing cucumber wheat beer, a brooding and complex Mexican Coffee oatmeal stout, and a bevy of ‘elegant IPAs’ (in the brewer’s own words), just to name a few,” Mack wrote for Thrillist.

The recent list will certainly spark debate and controversy over pints in pubs across the nation. Picking the best brewery is like picking the best puppy; they’re all good dogs. But is Sierra Nevada really the best brewery in California?

Thrillist is no stranger to Pittsburgh-area brews. The website site named the city among its best places to drink in the country in September. The website took shots at the city’s weather but called it a paradise for people who like to drink.

“If you want to embrace your inner Greek life enthusiast, you can swing by the Southside for a bar crawl worthy of Bourbon Street. If you want to order craft cocktails, close your eyes, and pretend you’re in Brooklyn, go to Shadyside or Lawrenceville (try Butterjoint or Spirit, specifically). You can post up on one of the many great rooftop bars like Sienna Mercato and watch revelry in the streets from on high. Or, if you just want to go somewhere free of pretension — sans BS and full of people who love to drink, eat and be merry (usually in that order) — you can stop in nearly any dive bar on every bank of the three rivers, to grab an Iron City Light and embrace your inner yinzer,” the website stated. “As long as you like to keep drinking — and hate Cleveland — you’ll fit right in.”

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Aaron at 412-336-8448, aaupperlee@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tinynotebook.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me