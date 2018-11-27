Thrillist names Braddock's Brew Gentlemen best brewery in Pennsylvania

Another list, another nod to Western Pa.

Braddock’s Brew Gentlemen Brewery was named the best brewery in Pennsylvania in a recent listing from Thrillist.com .

Zach Mack, owner of Alphabet City Beer Co. in New York’s East Village, wrote that Brew Gentlemen has shown “an abundance of savvy and maturity for a bunch of young guys who launched in 2014 barely a year and half out of college.”

“Their portfolio offers no gimmicks, attempts at trend chasing, or half baked efforts: Instead, you’ll find things like a uniquely refreshing cucumber wheat beer, a brooding and complex Mexican Coffee oatmeal stout, and a bevy of ‘elegant IPAs’ (in the brewer’s own words), just to name a few,” Mack wrote for Thrillist.

The recent list will certainly spark debate and controversy over pints in pubs across the nation. Picking the best brewery is like picking the best puppy; they’re all good dogs. But is Sierra Nevada really the best brewery in California?

Thrillist is no stranger to Pittsburgh-area brews. The website site named the city among its best places to drink in the country in September. The website took shots at the city’s weather but called it a paradise for people who like to drink.

“If you want to embrace your inner Greek life enthusiast, you can swing by the Southside for a bar crawl worthy of Bourbon Street. If you want to order craft cocktails, close your eyes, and pretend you’re in Brooklyn, go to Shadyside or Lawrenceville (try Butterjoint or Spirit, specifically). You can post up on one of the many great rooftop bars like Sienna Mercato and watch revelry in the streets from on high. Or, if you just want to go somewhere free of pretension — sans BS and full of people who love to drink, eat and be merry (usually in that order) — you can stop in nearly any dive bar on every bank of the three rivers, to grab an Iron City Light and embrace your inner yinzer,” the website stated. “As long as you like to keep drinking — and hate Cleveland — you’ll fit right in.”

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Aaron at 412-336-8448, aaupperlee@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tinynotebook.