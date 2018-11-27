Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Snow plow catches fire at Pittsburgh International Airport; no one injured

Natasha Lindstrom
Natasha Lindstrom | Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, 9:21 p.m.
A passenger plane comes in for a landing at the Pittsburgh International Airport, Friday, May 2, 2014.
Keith Hodan | Tribune-Review
A snow removal truck caught fire at Pittsburgh International Airport on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. No one was injured.
Updated 12 hours ago

An airport employee escaped unharmed when a snow removal truck caught fire Tuesday afternoon on a ramp at Pittsburgh International Airport, officials said.

No one was injured and no planes or flights were affected, airport spokesman Bob Kerlik said.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m., an airport vehicle equipped with a snow plow and broom was working to clear the ramp near Gate A22 when its rear attachment burst into flames, Kerlik said. The driver managed to exit the truck safely.

“There were no planes around at that time. There were no injuries, and airport operations weren’t disrupted,” Kerlik said.

The thick black smoke and flames were visible from the concourse, prompting passengers to capture the incident on video and share on social media.

The airport’s fire department put out the fire in about 15 minutes, Kerlik said.

Officials are investigating what caused the incident.

Airport officials plan to contact the snow removal vehicle’s manufacturer, Kerlik said. He did not specify which manufacturer.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Natasha at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.

