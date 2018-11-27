3 people questioned in connection to Pitcairn shooting
Updated 12 hours ago
Three suspects were questioned in connection to a shooting in Pitcairn.
Allegheny County Police Homicide Lt. Andrew Schurman said officers were dispatched to the intersection of Diamond Alley and Center Street around 4:18 p.m. Tuesday for report of a shooting.
A car with bullet holes in it was found along the alley. No victims were found.
Schurman said that police determined two groups of people shot at each other at the intersection. One group was on foot. The other was in the wrecked car.
No descriptions of the suspects or further information about the shooting was released.
Anyone with information concerning this incident should call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 833-255-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.
Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.