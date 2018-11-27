Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Survivor of synagogue shooting, Daniel Leger, discharged from hospital

Natasha Lindstrom | Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, 10:42 p.m.
People leave flowers and take a moment to remember the 11 individuals who were killed at the mass shooting at Tree of Life congregation on Monday, Oct. 28, 2018.
Updated 10 hours ago

A retired nurse and UPMC chaplain who was critically injured in the Oct. 27 synagogue shooting in Squirrel Hill has been released from the hospital, officials said Tuesday.

Daniel Leger , 70, of Squirrel Hill was shot in his chest during the shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue where 11 were killed and six other injured.

Leger was moved to a rehabilitation facility earlier this month and discharged on Monday, UPMC officials said via Twitter .

Friends and family describe Leger as an active member of the Squirrel Hill community and Dor Hadash, one of three Jewish congregations holding services in the Tree of Life synagogue when the shooter attacked.

“The family has kindly requested that media respects their privacy as they grieve and heal,” UPMC said in a statement.

One shooting survivor, Pittsburgh police and SWAT operator Timothy Matson , 40, remains hospitalized, UPMC said. Matson was shot multiple times in a gun battle with accused gunman Robert Bowers on the third floor on the synagogue. He is in stable condition.

Three other Pittsburgh police officers injured in the shooting have been released.

Worshiper Andrea Wedner, 61, who was shot in the arm, was released from UPMC Presbyterian on Nov. 8. Her mother, 97-year-old Rose Mallinger, was killed in the shooting.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Natasha at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.

click me