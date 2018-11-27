Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

15-year-old Pittsburgh boy shot in North Braddock dies

Natasha Lindstrom
Natasha Lindstrom | Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, 11:09 p.m.

Updated 10 hours ago

A 15-year-old boy shot in the head earlier this month in North Braddock has died, officials said.

Chammaire Smith of Pittsburgh was pronounced dead about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Smith died of a gunshot wound, the medical examiner said. Police believe another boy shot him.

Shortly before 10 a.m. on Nov. 18, officials received 911 calls about a person who was shot and needed medical assistance near Walnut Alley, county police said.

Police and paramedics arrived to find the victim, later identified as Smith, suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head. Investigators said they believe he had been shot on Cliff Street. He was taken to a hospital and initially listed in critical condition.

The same day, police arrested Taymar Smith , 15, and charged him as an adult with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and weapons violations.

No additional charges had been filed against Smith as of Tuesday night.

Smith is being held in Allegheny County Jail on $100,000 bail. His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Friday.

Officials asked anyone with information about the incident to call the county police tipline at 833-255-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Natasha at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.

